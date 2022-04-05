Yoon administration's agenda items narrowed down to 110: spokesperson

Kim Eun-hye, spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, speaks at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has sorted out about 110 items that the incoming government plans to pursue, Yoon's spokesperson said Tuesday.

"Currently items for the state agenda have been narrowed down 110, while action items have been reduced to 580, but we will further encapsulate to keep our promises with the people," Kim Eun-hye, Yoon's spokesperson, said during a press briefing.

Earlier, the presidential transition committee said it will review and select items for the agenda by April 25, and Yoon plans to finalize and announce them sometime between May 4 and 9.

The transition team is comprised of seven standing subcommittees, including those for foreign affairs and national security; science, technology and education; and two for the economy. (Yonhap)