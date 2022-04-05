Seoul to expand late night bus service later this month

The Seoul city government will expand late night bus routes later this month in line with the country's gradual return to normalcy from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The routes for night buses operating from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be increased to 14 from nine, with 100 buses to run on the lines, up 28 from now, according to the city government.

The N65 route, currently running from Gaehwa-dong in western Seoul to Siheung-dong in southern Seoul, will also become longer and separated into two -- N51 and N64.

Four of the new routes -- N51, N64, N72 and N75 -- will open on April 18 and the other two routes -- N32 and N34 -- in May.

N51 will run 77.4 kilometers from Siheung-dong to Hagye-dong in northern Seoul; N64 from western Gangseo district to southern Seocho district; N72 from western Eunpyeong district to Sinseol-dong in central Seoul; N75 from Eunpyeong to southern Gwanak district; N32 from southeastern Songpa district to Sinseol-dong; and N34 from eastern Gangdong district to southern Gangnam district.

The night bus fee will remain at 2,150 won ($1.77) and the daily passenger capacity will rise by 5,000 to 20,000 with the expanded service, the city government said. (Yonhap)