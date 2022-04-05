Anchor-turned-lawmaker Bae named new spokesperson for Yoon

Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party speaks to reporters after she was named the new spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential transition committee's office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A first-term lawmaker has been named a new spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday after Yoon's current spokesperson decided to run for governor of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections.

Outgoing spokesperson Rep. Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing that Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party (PPP) will succeed her as spokesperson.

"This is my last briefing as the president-elect's spokesperson," said Kim, who has been Yoon's spokesperson since March 11. "It is not right for my personal issues regarding local elections mentioned amid this grave situation, where we are setting the state agenda for the incoming government."

An official close to Yoon said Kim made up her mind to run for Gyeonggi governor.

Like Kim, the new spokesperson Bae is a former TV anchorwoman and a first-term lawmaker, who earned her seat in a district in southern Seoul.

Bae, 38, previously served as the PPP's floor spokesperson. She was elected to the party's Supreme Council last year.

"Until the launch of Yoon's government, I will do my best with sincerity to communicate and share dynamics that the president-elect considers important," Bae said. (Yonhap)