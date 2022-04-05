US agrees on need to upgrade alliance with S. Korea: Seoul delegate

The United States agrees on the need to expand and upgrade its bilateral alliance with South Korea, the head of a South Korean delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday.



Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party said the US side has also agreed on the need to reactivate the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG).



"(We) relayed the president-elect's wish for South Korea and the US to further upgrade the South Korea-US alliance into a comprehensive and strategic alliance and formed a consensus (with the US)," Park said after meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.



"We had a very useful consultation today with Deputy Secretary Sherman," he said of the meeting.



Park is leading the seven-member US-ROK Policy Consultation Delegation.



He earlier said one of the main objectives of the delegation is to strengthen the US-South Korea alliance.



"We will hold discussions with people from the US administration, Congress and think tanks to lay the groundwork for the normalization of the South Korea-US alliance and to place the bilateral relationship on a strong foundation," Park said after arriving in Washington on Sunday.



The visit by the delegation also follows a series of North Korean missile launches that included the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the first of its kind since November 2017.



Earlier reports have also suggested the North may be preparing for a nuclear test, citing ongoing construction work at the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site that was purportedly demolished in 2018.



Park said the countries have agreed on the need for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization (CVID) of North Korea, adding they have also agreed on the need to reactivate the EDSCG to that end.



"The two sides agreed that maintaining deterrence to counter any North Korean provocation is most important," Park said.



"To this end, the countries agreed on the need to strengthen the extended deterrence between South Korea and the US and the importance of reactivating the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group that has failed to play its role over the past few years."



The South Korean delegates also met with Kurt Campbell, White House policy coordinator for Asia.



They said Campbell has agreed on the importance of developing the South Korea-US alliance to also promote economic security and technology cooperation.



Campbell was also quoted as saying that the US is looking forward to working closely with South Korea's incoming administration, while highlighting the importance of the trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo. (Yonhap)