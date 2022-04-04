[Reporter’s Notebook] Disgruntled young men and their adulation for billionaires

Working class heroes or underdog stories are a beloved topic in pop culture. Take John Lennon’s 1975 song “Working Class Hero” in which he sings “There’s room at the top they are telling you still.”



The next line goes, “But first you must learn how to smile as you kill.”



In the 2017 single “Mic Drop,“ BTS sings, “Who says my spoon is dirty” ”I don’t care, when I grab the mic, I have several gold spoons.” The lyrics reflect their underdog story -- being an artist at a lesser-known agency and becoming the biggest boy band in the world. Similar to the silver spoon expression in English, someone born with a gold spoon means they are born with privilege and wealth in Korea.



But on the internet as of late, many South Korean young men are singing a different tune.



“Love you Musk hyung” one recent post praising Tesla CEO Elon Musk reads on FM Korea -- a predominantly male, conservative-leaning website. “Hyung” is an honorific term meaning older brother. “Can you start a bitcoin boom like last summer again, Musk hyung?” another post read.



If student activism, civil rights and labor movement characterized the political talk of the younger generation in the ‘80s, memes of outspoken billionaires now seem to be at the forefront of the debate in men’s online communities in recent years.





(123rf)