Transition committee collects reports on priority state tasks: spokesperson

Presidential transition committee chairman Ahn Cheol-soo speaks during a committee meeting on Monday. (Yonhap)
The presidential transition committee for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has collected reports on current affairs that need to be handled by the incoming government, and will use them to develop tangible policies, the committee spokesperson said Monday.
“In the general meeting, each of the subcommittees at the transition committee submitted the first rough draft of reports on current affairs to designate the priority state tasks. The committee will now review the reports to further develop them into tangible policies,” spokesperson Shin Yong-hyun said in a press briefing.
The committee will now discuss ways to establish policies based on the reports and come up with detailed plans for realization, including the budget and legislation.
By around April 18, the committee is expected to come up with the final outline for items on the state agenda, so that President-elect Yoon can review them and then officially announce the priorities of his government to the public in the dates between May 3 and 9.
Shin had previously explained that each of the subcommittees, established to cover different sectors of the country including the economy, education and welfare, at the transition team, were asked to select three to four priority items on the agendas for their fields that needs to be handled after Yoon enters office.
The subcommittees were also to report on some 10 to 15 tasks that need the attention of the government.
Presiding over the first meeting of the planning committee on Monday, the transition committee’s Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo noted how setting a specific number of goals to achieve and keeping those promises is better than listing hundreds of tasks that need to be addressed.
