SSG.com to launch cross-border shopping service

Screenshot of Gmarket Global’s English online mall (SSG.com)
SSG.com, the digital shopping platform of retail giant Shinsegae Group, said Monday it will launch a cross-border shopping service for international shoppers.
The company will sell over 9.6 million fashion and beauty items, as well as processed food on Gmarket Global’s English and Chinese online malls, as part of the first collaborative project following Shinsegae’s acquisition of eBay Korea, since renamed Gmarket Global, last year.
International shoppers from over 80 countries including the US and Hong Kong can purchase bestselling Korean fashion and beauty items, the company said.
SSG.com offers bundled shipping services -- charging shipping fees only once for buying multiple products from different sellers -- it added. Delivery takes seven to 10 days on average.
For Korean sellers, the overseas sales team offers consulting on online product registration, payment and delivery.
“With Gmarket Global, we plan to expand our cross-border shopping business and consumer base,” a SSG.com official said.
Launched in 2006, Gmarket Global is the country’s first cross-border shopping platform for foreigners.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)