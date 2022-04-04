 Back To Top
Finance

Quantit wins Asian Private Banker Technology Award

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Apr 4, 2022 - 16:17       Updated : Apr 4, 2022 - 16:17
Winners of Technology Award 2021 hosted by Asian Private Banker (Quantit)
Winners of Technology Award 2021 hosted by Asian Private Banker (Quantit)

South Korean fintech company Quantit said Monday it has received the best disruptive solution award at Technology Award 2021 hosted by Asian Private Banker.

The firm was recognized for its robo-adviser service, dubbed RABIT, which uses artificial intelligence to offer investment strategies that reduce volatility in the high-risk cryptocurrency market.

The service allows for a relatively safe investment in digital assets because it doesn’t require any transfer of assets to the robo-adviser, the company said. Existing robo-advisers have raised concern about the ability of the company’s infrastructure to protect investors’ assets.

Rather, RABIT helps investors to use the application programming interface key of the exchange wallet and directly operate the service there.

After the beta test last year, Quantit opened the service in February.

Launched in 2015, Asian Private Banker Technology Award recognizes key Asian pioneers that provides innovative fintech services in private banking and wealth management.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
