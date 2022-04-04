Gyeonggi govt. building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit cards

Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, bows to apologize during a press conference held on Feb. 9. (Joint Press Corps)

Police on Monday raided the Gyeonggi provincial government building as part of an investigation into allegations that the wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung misused local government credit cards when Lee was governor.

Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, came under fire weeks ahead of the March 9 presidential election following revelations that she used credit cards of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating. Lee was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.

Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency searched a number of offices at the provincial government, including the general administration bureau and the inspections office, for evidence in connection with the allegations.

Kim issued an apology in February, saying she took full responsibility for what transpired as she should have drawn a line between personal and official business.

The case has been under police probe since the main opposition People Power Party filed a complaint against Lee, Kim and an aide in December. The provincial government has launched a separate audit into the allegations.