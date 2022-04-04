 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Gyeonggi govt. building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit cards

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:55       Updated : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:56
Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, bows to apologize during a press conference held on Feb. 9. (Joint Press Corps)
Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, bows to apologize during a press conference held on Feb. 9. (Joint Press Corps)

Police on Monday raided the Gyeonggi provincial government building as part of an investigation into allegations that the wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung misused local government credit cards when Lee was governor.

Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, came under fire weeks ahead of the March 9 presidential election following revelations that she used credit cards of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating. Lee was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.

Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency searched a number of offices at the provincial government, including the general administration bureau and the inspections office, for evidence in connection with the allegations.

Kim issued an apology in February, saying she took full responsibility for what transpired as she should have drawn a line between personal and official business.

The case has been under police probe since the main opposition People Power Party filed a complaint against Lee, Kim and an aide in December. The provincial government has launched a separate audit into the allegations.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114