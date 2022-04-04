Listed firms' on-year net profit jumps 160% in 2021

The net profit of listed firms on South Korean main bourse expanded 160.56 percent last year despite the pandemic, the bourse operator said Monday.

The consolidated net profit of 595 firms listed on the benchmark KOSPI totaled 156.6 trillion won (128.6 billion) in 2021, up from 60.1 trillion won the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).

A total of 595 out of 676 listed companies submitted their consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year of 2021 that ends in December.

Their combined operating profits rose 73.59 percent on-year to 184 trillion won, and sales increased by 19.82 percent to 2,299 trillion won during the cited period, according to the KRX data.

Sales increased in all 17 business sectors classified by the KRX. Operating profit increased in all sectors but two; electricity and gas and construction. Net profit grew in all sectors except electricity and gas and medicine.

A total of 478 firms, or 80.34 percent, were in the black, up from 415 a year earlier. A total of 117 firms, or 19.66 percent, suffered losses, down from 180 firms a year ago.

The secondary KOSDAQ-listed firms also posted strong gains in their net profits, operating income and sales in 2021, the KRX data showed.

The combined annual net income of 1,159 companies, excluding 111 inapplicable firms, came to 8.45 trillion won on a consolidated basis, up 170.96 percent from the previous year.

Operating profits rose 39.66 percent on-year to 16.65 trillion won, and sales increased by 18.28 percent to 218.53 trillion won during the cited period.

A total of 714 firms, or 68.13 percent, were in the black, while 334 firms posted net losses. (Yonhap)