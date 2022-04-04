 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Listed firms' on-year net profit jumps 160% in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:53       Updated : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:53
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The net profit of listed firms on South Korean main bourse expanded 160.56 percent last year despite the pandemic, the bourse operator said Monday.

The consolidated net profit of 595 firms listed on the benchmark KOSPI totaled 156.6 trillion won (128.6 billion) in 2021, up from 60.1 trillion won the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).

A total of 595 out of 676 listed companies submitted their consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year of 2021 that ends in December.

Their combined operating profits rose 73.59 percent on-year to 184 trillion won, and sales increased by 19.82 percent to 2,299 trillion won during the cited period, according to the KRX data.

Sales increased in all 17 business sectors classified by the KRX. Operating profit increased in all sectors but two; electricity and gas and construction. Net profit grew in all sectors except electricity and gas and medicine.

A total of 478 firms, or 80.34 percent, were in the black, up from 415 a year earlier. A total of 117 firms, or 19.66 percent, suffered losses, down from 180 firms a year ago.

The secondary KOSDAQ-listed firms also posted strong gains in their net profits, operating income and sales in 2021, the KRX data showed.

The combined annual net income of 1,159 companies, excluding 111 inapplicable firms, came to 8.45 trillion won on a consolidated basis, up 170.96 percent from the previous year.

Operating profits rose 39.66 percent on-year to 16.65 trillion won, and sales increased by 18.28 percent to 218.53 trillion won during the cited period.

A total of 714 firms, or 68.13 percent, were in the black, while 334 firms posted net losses. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114