 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

FTC chief to attend global antitrust regulators' meeting this week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:46       Updated : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:53
Joh Sung-wook, chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission (Yonhap)
Joh Sung-wook, chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission (Yonhap)

South Korea's antitrust chief plans to participate in a global meeting of regulatory authorities this week to discuss merger guidelines and competition policy, her office said Monday.

Joh Sung-wook, chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), will take part in the Enforcers Summit on Monday (US time) to be co-hosted by the US Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department (DOJ), according to the FTC.

The summit will be attended by Lina M. Khan, chair of the US antitrust body, DOJ Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kante and top antitrust officials from around 30 nations.

The participants are expected to review the effectiveness of enforcement means for competition law and discuss ways to modernize merger guidelines in response to fast changes in the digitalized and platform-based economy, according to the FTC.

Joh will take part in a discussion session as a panelist to introduce the FTC's efforts to better enforce competition law in the innovative information and technology sector, it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114