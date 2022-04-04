FTC chief to attend global antitrust regulators' meeting this week

South Korea's antitrust chief plans to participate in a global meeting of regulatory authorities this week to discuss merger guidelines and competition policy, her office said Monday.

Joh Sung-wook, chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), will take part in the Enforcers Summit on Monday (US time) to be co-hosted by the US Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department (DOJ), according to the FTC.

The summit will be attended by Lina M. Khan, chair of the US antitrust body, DOJ Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kante and top antitrust officials from around 30 nations.

The participants are expected to review the effectiveness of enforcement means for competition law and discuss ways to modernize merger guidelines in response to fast changes in the digitalized and platform-based economy, according to the FTC.

Joh will take part in a discussion session as a panelist to introduce the FTC's efforts to better enforce competition law in the innovative information and technology sector, it added. (Yonhap)