Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers

In this AFP photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Parliament of Australia in Canberra last Thursday. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to South Korean lawmakers next week, the chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee said Monday.

Zelenskyy's speech will be delivered virtually at the National Assembly Library at 5 p.m. on April 11, Rep. Lee Kwang-jae of the ruling Democratic Party said on MBC radio.

"We need to clearly raise our voice (against Russia's invasion of Ukraine) in the international community," he said. "Parliamentary speeches (by Zelenskyy) are being held worldwide."

Zelenskyy has delivered virtual addresses to the legislatures of countries including the United States, Canada and Japan to rally international support for Ukraine's war against Russia.

Lee also said he plans to leave for Poland this Friday to help Ukrainian refugees of Korean descent flee to South Korea.

"Of the 4 million Ukrainian refugees, there are 1,000 ethnic Koreans in refugee camps in Poland alone," he said. "I will take a look at the refugee camps and then would like to be of practical help by discussing with our government what kind of humanitarian assistance is needed." (Yonhap)