National

Over 12,000 migrant workers to arrive in S. Korea in H1: govt.

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:12       Updated : Apr 4, 2022 - 11:13
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Justice, shows migrant workers who arrived in South Korea on Monday. (Yonhap)
More than 12,000 migrant workers will enter South Korea in the first half of this year to relieve labor shortage in farming and fishing areas, the justice ministry said Monday.

Of the total of 12,330 migrant workers invited to the country, 100 from the Philippines first arrived here on Monday, with 200 more expected to come by Wednesday.

The 300 Filipino workers have been invited by the Yanggu county government in the eastern Gangwon Province ahead of the busy farming season.

Last week, the justice ministry also decided to grant stay extensions to over 130,000 migrant workers and 950 foreign fishing ship crewmen in the country.

The ministry said it plans to help local industries expected to suffer manpower shortages, such as fish processors, in the second half of this year to employ migrant workers. (Yonhap)

