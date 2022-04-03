 Back To Top
Parties agree to pass bill calling for special counsel probe into sexual abuse case

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2022 - 20:01       Updated : Apr 3, 2022 - 20:01

Rival political parties on Sunday agreed to pass a bill calling for a special counsel probe into a sexual abuse case that led to the suicide of a noncommissioned Air Force officer in May. 

Rep. Park Hong-keun, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and his counterpart Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the main opposition People Power Party, reached an agreement to present the bill to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly on Monday for a review and pass the bill at a plenary session on Tuesday. 

The sexual abuse case sparked intense public fury as the Air Force was accused of attempting to downplay the incident and failing to take swift, appropriate steps to protect the victim.

Meanwhile, the parties failed to narrow their differences on the revision of an election law that calls for adopting a multi-member district system in municipal council elections. The two sides, however, said they will continue to have consultations on the issue. (Yonhap)

