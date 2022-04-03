Actor Kong Hyo-jin, singer-songwriter Kevin Oh confirm relationship

Actor Kong Hyo-jin (left) and Korean American singer-songwriter Kevin Oh (Management Soop, Sony Music Entertainment Korea)
Actor Kong Hyo-jin and Korean American singer-songwriter Kevin Oh are in a relationship, Kong’s agency Management Soop and Oh confirmed.
The couple was responding to marriage rumors after Kong caught the bouquet at top actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s wedding on Thursday.
While confirming the relationship on Friday, Management Soop did not elaborate further on the marriage speculations. Oh, who is not represented by an agency, later on the same day posted a letter on his official fan community forum, making his relationship public.
“I have been hesitant to tell you (about the relationship) until I was more ready. ... I’d like to be completely honest with you. I’ve met a wonderful person who I’m dating sincerely. I know the news may seem too sudden to some of you, but I ask you to look on us kindly,” the statement read.
Kong, 41, began her acting career with horror film “Whispering Corridors 2” in 1999. She has starred in several TV and film megahits, including MBC’s “Pasta” (2010), “The Greatest Love” (2011) and KBS2’s “When the Camellia Blooms” (2019). It was recently confirmed that she has been cast in an upcoming series called “Ask the Stars.”
Oh, 31, was the final winner of the seventh season of Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K” in 2015. A year later, he made a solo debut with the single “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.” The singer-songwriter also competed in JTBC’s “Superband” in 2019 with his band After Moon.
