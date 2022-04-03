‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon to appear in The Weeknd’s new music video

Still cut from the Weeknd’s music video for “Out of Time” (Universal Music Group)
South Korean model and actor Jung Ho-yeon, who rose to global stardom in the Netflix hit series “Squid Game,” will appear in the music video of Canadian singer-songwriter the Weeknd.
The Weeknd posted a photo of the two holding hands in an elevator on his social media, Friday, hinting that the music video for “Out of Time” is set to be released Tuesday.
“Out of Time” from the pop singer’s fifth studio album titled “Dawn FM,” which was released in January. The album’s other tracks include “Sacrifice,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?”
“Out of Time” has dominated music charts in countries around the world, including Korea, Canada, the US, Australia, the UK, Greece, South Africa, Japan and Vietnam.
Universal Music Group said the photo posted by the singer is a still cut from the music video for “Out of Time,” adding that the music video featuring Jung is to be released on Tuesday there.
In October last year, the Weeknd posted a photo of Jung. At that time, the breakout actor shared the Canadian singer-songwriter’s post on her own social media, drawing fans’ attention.
The Weeknd is among the world’s leading R&B artists and a three-time Grammy winner. The pop star’s “Blinding Lights” released in 2020 is the longest-charting hit in the Billboard Hot 100’s history.
Meanwhile, Jung won for best actress at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Kang Sae-byeok in “Squid Game” in February. She is also set to star in “Disclaimer,” a new Apple TV+ series from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)