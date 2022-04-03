Yoon to nominate ex-PM Han for his first prime minister

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will announce the nominee for his first prime minister on Sunday, his office said, with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo widely expected to take the job.

Han effectively confirmed his nomination, saying in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency that he met with Yoon on Saturday night and held "comprehensive discussions on overall state affairs," including the issue of personnel appointments.

"I will attend the press conference at 3:30 p.m.," he said, referring to the news conference Yoon plans to hold to announce his prime minister nominee.

Han, 72, has held a number of high positions in the government, including finance minister, prime minister under former President Roh Moo-hyun and ambassador to the United States. In those capacities, he played a key role in negotiating a free trade agreement with the US.

Han is considered a trade specialist with expertise in foreign affairs, making him a suitable candidate to oversee Yoon's twin priorities of rebuilding the economy and bolstering national security.

Nominating Han is thought to have other benefits too.

The former prime minister was born in Jeonju, a liberal stronghold, and served under two liberal presidents, Kim Dae-jung and Roh, which could reduce the chances of his nomination being opposed by the liberal Democratic Party.

Han also passed the National Assembly's vetting during the confirmation process for his nomination as prime minister in 2007. (Yonhap)