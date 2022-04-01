[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim to give sneak peek at debut song next week

(Credit: Source Music)



Soon-to-debut group Le Sserafim will reveal part of its debut song through its debut project.



The six-member act will debut next month and fans will be able to create a “digital souvenir” to mark their “first encounter.”



It will unveil the song partially on the website for the project, dubbed “The First Moment of Le Sserafim,” and fans can pick and choose from images, messages and voices of the bandmates for a unique combination.



The website currently has portraits of the members that only shows parts of their faces but will officially open on Monday next week.



The group is the first female band launched by a label under Hybe. The company announced earlier this week that Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk will be the head producer. The members include Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon, formerly of IZ*ONE.



Big Bang partially reveals lyrics



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Big Bang gave fans a taste of its upcoming song “Still Life” on Friday.



Label YG Entertainment uploaded a poster on the day that included part of the lyrics from the song that roughly translates as, “Our spring summer fall winter will be beautiful.”



The accompanying image struck a contrast with the hopeful words, however, showing a man with his face painted white like a clown sitting wearily.



The new song is a condensed embodiment of the bandmates’ past, and contains their sincere music and message, said the firm.



The song will be fully unveiled on April 5, about four years since their last single, “Flower Road.”



Treasure to tour Japan from November



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Boy band Treasure confirmed its Japan tour, according to label YG Entertainment.



It will begin the tour with a live show in Hokkaido on November 26 and visit six cities in total, performing 17 times until Jan. 4, 2023. Four out of 12 members are from Japan and the tour itinerary includes their hometowns.



The bandmates said that they had been hoping to hold concerts in Japan and were happy that this arena tour was confirmed. They thanked their fans for the support.



The band released its first EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” in Japan on Thursday. “U,” a track from the EP, headed straight to the top of Line Music’s top 100 songs chart. The pop tune is the follow-up to the main track “Jikjin,” the Japanese version of which was released two weeks in advance and topped daily and weekly charts of Line Music. The Korean version also topped daily and weekly Line Music charts.



The EP in Korean came out in February and topped the iTunes albums charts in 30 regions as well as the global iTunes albums chart. It also was No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly chart.



Next week, the band will host its first standalone concert in Seoul for two days.

Oh My Girl to mark 7th anniversary with fans



(Credit: WM Entertainment)