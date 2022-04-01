 Back To Top
National

Yoon delegation to depart for Washington on Sunday

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 13:24       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 13:24
Rep. Park Jin of the incoming ruling People Power Party speaks at a parliamentary forum at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A delegation for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol led by Rep. Park Jin will depart for the United States on Sunday, before the US Congress breaks for recess.

“The delegation team is to depart on April 3, and it will be a five-night, seven-day trip,” Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a press briefing Friday.

The delegation is expected to meet with leading officials of the US administration, members of the US Congress and think tanks to discuss a wide range of topics, including the alliance of the two countries, North Korea, global affairs and economic security.

She also clarified that the team is not a presidential envoy, but a delegation whose role is to discuss various affairs with the United States before the official launch of the Yoon’s government in May.

“The point of the trip is to consult on policies and prearrange ways for cooperation,” Kim said. “The delegation will meet with officials who are responsible (for state affairs) and professionals to work for practical outcomes.”

Yoon’s foreign policy adviser, Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, is leading the delegation. According to Park, the delegation plans to discuss preparations for a future summit between Yoon and US President Joe Biden.

“In whatever form, we will make sure to deliver the president-elect’s message to Biden,” Park said Thursday.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
