GCF board approves $190m for projects to support climate actions

The Green Climate Fund (GCF), an international organization on fighting climate change, has approved $190 million in funding for two new green energy projects, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.

The board of the GCF, headquartered in Songdo of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, endorsed the funding plan for projects to help 14 emerging countries fight climate change, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It said $73 million will be spent to support a climate-smart agricultural project for Colombia and $114 million will be used to back green financing plans for 13 African countries.

Launched in late 2010, the GCF aims to channel money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle climate change-related problems. (Yonhap)