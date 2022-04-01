 Back To Top
National

NK leader urges 'ideological offensive' by propaganda officials

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 10:18       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 10:23
Officials in the information field of the Workers' Party of Korea take part in the first workshop at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Monday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)
Officials in the information field of the Workers' Party of Korea take part in the first workshop at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Monday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took a commemorative photo in person with the participants of a workshop of the ruling party's propaganda officials and called for accelerated "revolution through a powerful ideological offensive," according to the country's state media Friday.

Apparently, Kim paid keen attention to the workshop, which opened in Pyongyang on Monday and brought together officials in the "information field" of the Workers' Party of Korea. He sent a letter to the attendees on the first day of the event and met with them for the photo session Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He expressed "belief that the participants in the workshop would hold fast to the Juche theory of giving importance to ideology as the motive force of innovation, creation and advance and dynamically accelerate our revolution through a powerful ideological offensive," the KCNA reported. Juche means self-reliance.

The workshop was held at a time when the Kim regime is intensifying its provocative stance, highlighted by the launch of a long-range missile last week.

The North has often sought to tighten social discipline and rally internal unity in the face of growing pressure from the international community over its provocations leading to the escalation of regional tensions. (Yonhap)

