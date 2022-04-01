Yoon to meet with ambassadors from 6 Arab nations

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) arrives to work at his transition team's office in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with the ambassadors from six Arab nations Friday, his spokesperson said.

The six countries -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- are the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and supply 68 percent of South Korea's crude oil imports.

Yoon and the ambassadors will discuss cooperation in energy, construction and infrastructure at a time of increasing volatility in the energy market, Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing. (Yonhap)