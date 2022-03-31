[Herald Interview] Actor Son Ho-jun shows off chemistry with ‘Stellar’ co-star -- a car

Korean actor Son Ho-jun (CJ CGV)

Actor Son Ho-jun, who rose to stardom after appearing in tvN’s hit drama “Reply 1994,” said his latest project challenged him to build on-screen chemistry with an unlikely co-star -- a car.



Son, who was cast as the main lead in the movie “Stellar” directed by Kwon Soo-kyung, said it was much harder than working with human actors.



“Performing with a car was not easy since there was no reaction from it,” Son said during an interview with a group of reporters on Thursday.



In this circumstance, he figured that what he had to do was to focus even more on the script.



“I had to lead most of the scenes alone. I was not sure if I was sufficiently qualified to do that so I felt pressure at first. My solution was to stick to the script and rely a lot on the director,” Son said.



In “Stellar,“ Son plays Yeong-bae, a top rental car dealer who inherits a Hyundai Stellar from his father, with whom he has not been on good terms. Yeong-bae ends up having to use the car to track down a supercar that was stolen by his best friend Dong-sik (Lee Kyu-hyung), before his boss (Huh Sung-tae) catches him.



Although the actor initially had many worries about working with a car, Son said he found it entertaining to drive the old-fashioned vehicle.



“There were engineers at the shooting site since the car we used was very old. But to our surprise, the car was fine and did not cause any trouble,” he said. “The car is actually over 30 years old but it was an automatic car, so I did not have a problem driving it either. Actually, I had to pretend that I was driving a stick shift and that was a bit challenging.”





Korean actor Son Ho-jun stars in the comedy film “Stellar” directed by Kwon Soo-kyung. (CJ CGV)