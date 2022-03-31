 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Number of new marriages in S. Korea hits all-time low

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 10:01

The number of South Koreans getting married tumbled to a new all-time low in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic and young people’s changing attitude toward marriage, government data showed. 

The number of couples tying the knot in Asia’s fourth-largest economy came to 193,000 last year, down 9.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea. 

The number is the lowest since 1970, when the statistical agency began compiling related data, and represents the 10th straight year of shrinkage.

Yet the on-year gain was lower than the previous year’s 10.7 percent increase, which marked the first double-digit decline in 23 years. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
