[Herald Interview] World’s top DJ hopes to work with BTS

Brazilian DJ Alok (Gil Inoue)

K-pop has become a truly global phenomenon, thanks to its distinctive blend of melodies, powerful choreography and an endless parade of attractive performers. Amid the popularity of K-pop worldwide, an increasing number of big-name artists are wooing Korean musicians.



It is a desire shared by Brazilian DJ Alok, who has worked with global artists such as John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa and Steve Aoki. While the world’s top DJ is still thirsty for more collaboration projects, he included K-pop superstar BTS on his wish list.



“It would be amazing to work with BTS. What the guys are doing has really put Korean pop music on the map all around the world,” DJ Alok said in a recent email interview with The Korea Herald. “To have the group feature on (my) production would be so much fun.”



Alok is known as one of the most prominent DJs in the scene, reaching all corners of the world with his talent and music traversing all different genres. The global electronic music megastar ranked No. 4 in the 2021 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll.



Music has been part of Alok’s life ever since he was born. Since both of his parents are psytrance DJs and producers, he has been working as a DJ since he was 11, and a music producer since 15. His twin brother also writes music and works as a DJ. The musician said, “The door was always open for me to explore that creative side and have access to a vibrant world of music and artists.”





Brazilian DJ Alok (Gil Inoue)

The 30-year-old musician has been a fan of world music and the individuality each country can present in its own style. With the hope of introducing Korean culture to both his home country and the rest of the world, Alok shared an official remix of the soundtrack for the Netflix smash hit series “Squid Game” in December last year.



He was also involved in the “Global K-Oriental Project” launched by local companies including JTBC and Attrakt M last year to widely introduce traditional gugak music to the world. “Under the Full Moon (Alok Remix)” is the wrap-up work to the project, in collaboration with pansori singer Kim Jun-su and singer Sonnet Son which was released earlier this month.



“I wanted to bridge the sound of East meets West whilst also honoring the Korean sound itself,” he said. “I enjoyed the ideas that we originally came up with collectively, so much that it wasn’t a long process for me to then add my signature touch and thoughts on where we could push it creatively, it felt like an organic take for me to be a part of the project.”



The Korean title for “Under the Full Moon” is “GanggangSullae,” which refers to an ancient Korean dance used to bring about a bountiful harvest. Alok said that he took inspiration from feminine energy and feelings of revitalization and positivity. He guided the track with his own deeper style, yet still respected the original and its cultural elements, the DJ added.





Brazilian DJ Alok (center), pansori singer Kim Jun-su (right) and singer Sonnet Son (Attrakt M)