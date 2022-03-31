 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG Innotek display chief wins award

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 15:08       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 15:08
Koo Han-mo, senior managing director at LG Innotek(LG Innotek)
Koo Han-mo, senior managing director at LG Innotek(LG Innotek)
LG Innotek Co. said Thursday its chief of display solution business has won a presidential commendation for contributing toward increasing domestic production of key components and enhancing the global competitiveness of South Korea’s materials and components industry.

Koo Han-mo, senior managing director at LG Innotek, was one of the awardees who received the honor on the 49th Commerce and Industry Day on March 16.

Having joined LG Innotek in 2007, Koo worked as chief of the tape substrate/lead frame process technology group, materials business and package substrate business.

He played a leading role in driving the domestic production of tape substrates, a component of display solutions which had fully relied on imports from Japan in the past.

Led by Koo, the IT components maker’s tape substrate business has had the largest global market share since 2009. Currently, LG Innotek’s tape substrates have a 45 percent global market share.

Koo also led the development of 10.5-generation large photomasks and premium photomasks used in display solutions.

Based on his insight in the industry, Koo led the development of distinguished products, core technologies and process innovation, LG Innotek said.

“It is an honor to have been able to contribute toward Korea’s display industry as well as LG Innotek,” Koo said.

“I will continue to focus on developing next-generation innovative products such as OLED masks to do my best to raise the global competitiveness of Korea’s substrate materials sector.”

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114