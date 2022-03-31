LG Innotek display chief wins award

Koo Han-mo, senior managing director at LG Innotek(LG Innotek)
LG Innotek Co. said Thursday its chief of display solution business has won a presidential commendation for contributing toward increasing domestic production of key components and enhancing the global competitiveness of South Korea’s materials and components industry.
Koo Han-mo, senior managing director at LG Innotek, was one of the awardees who received the honor on the 49th Commerce and Industry Day on March 16.
Having joined LG Innotek in 2007, Koo worked as chief of the tape substrate/lead frame process technology group, materials business and package substrate business.
He played a leading role in driving the domestic production of tape substrates, a component of display solutions which had fully relied on imports from Japan in the past.
Led by Koo, the IT components maker’s tape substrate business has had the largest global market share since 2009. Currently, LG Innotek’s tape substrates have a 45 percent global market share.
Koo also led the development of 10.5-generation large photomasks and premium photomasks used in display solutions.
Based on his insight in the industry, Koo led the development of distinguished products, core technologies and process innovation, LG Innotek said.
“It is an honor to have been able to contribute toward Korea’s display industry as well as LG Innotek,” Koo said.
“I will continue to focus on developing next-generation innovative products such as OLED masks to do my best to raise the global competitiveness of Korea’s substrate materials sector.”
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)