National

Yoon considering visit to Camp Humphreys next week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 13:37       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 13:45
Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, looks at the North Korean side with binoculars during his visit to the Baekgol observation post at the South Korean Army’s 3rd Infantry Division in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is considering visiting the US military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek next week, sources said Thursday.

The base is located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul and serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea.

Yoon will likely make the visit at the end of next week and meet with USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera and other military leaders.

Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, refused to confirm the plan but said it should be considered from the point of view of the South Korea-US alliance and combined defense in light of North Korea's recent provocations. (Yonhap)

