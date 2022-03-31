 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Cheong Wa Dae voices regret over speculation on clothes of first lady

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 11:19       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 11:21
A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Yonhap)
A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Yonhap)

Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday expressed regret over what it called "indiscriminate" speculation that first lady Kim Jung-sook might have used taxpayer money to buy her clothes during President Moon Jae-in's five-year term.

Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication, made the remarks a day after the presidential office denied the speculation that Kim might have used off-the-record expenses for her clothes.

"We express regret over indiscriminate speculation raised by political circles over Cheong Wa Dae's special activity expenses and costs of first lady Kim Jung-sook's clothes and accessories," Park said.

Kim's purchases of clothes, jewelry and accessories have recently drawn attention on social media. Rep. Chung Mi-kyung of the conservative People Power Party has demanded Cheong Wa Dae disclose how much she spent on such items.

The so-called special activity expenses are allotted to the prosecution, the national spy agency and other select government organs for intelligence operation purposes, and information on how they are spent is kept confidential.

Park said the Board of Audit and Inspection has annually inspected special activity expenses used by Cheong Wa Dae and there was no wrongdoing over the use of such spending over the past five years.

The Moon administration set an annual average of 9.65 billion won ($7.9 million) for the presidential office's special activity expenses, and it marked the lowest spending since 1994, when such spending was introduced for Cheong Wa Dae, Park said.

Earlier this month, Cheong Wa Dae appealed a court ruling that the presidential office should disclose information on its off-the-record expenses, including those spent on clandestine operations and the first lady's spending, as part of protocol.

Cheong Wa Dae decided to appeal the ruling after taking various elements into consideration, including the fact that a disclosure could undermine the public interest. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114