Yoon to meet with young exporters at KITA event

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (C) leaves his office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) on Thursday and encourage young trade specialists, his spokesperson said.

Yoon is scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony of KITA's Global Trade Experts Incubating Program (GTEP) and meet with the graduates of the program, according to Kim Eun-hye.

It will mark Yoon's first visit to a business organization since his election.

"Through the meeting with 'the national team of young exporters,' he will emphasize the government's role which is to remove barriers to trade and give more opportunities to the youth," Kim said at a press briefing. "It will be a meeting to encourage young exporters and look into the business environment after listening to difficulties that small and medium-sized trading firms are facing."

Yoon's visit was reportedly requested by KITA Chairman Koo Ja-yeol during the president-elect's meeting with chiefs of five major business organizations last week. (Yonhap)