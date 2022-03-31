 Back To Top
National

USFK reveals special ops training following NK ICBM launch

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2022 - 09:16       Updated : Mar 31, 2022 - 09:17
Commandos of the US Special Operations Command Korea engage in readiness training in South Korea in March 2022, in this photo from the Facebook account of the command. (Facebook account of Commandos of the US Special Operations Command Korea)
Commandos of the US Special Operations Command Korea engage in readiness training in South Korea in March 2022, in this photo from the Facebook account of the command. (Facebook account of Commandos of the US Special Operations Command Korea)

The US Forces Korea (USFK) has revealed it conducted a special commando training earlier this month, in an apparent show of America's military might following North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) showed a set of photos depicting commandos engaging in what it termed "special forces readiness training."

SOCKOR did not give the exact date, venue or purpose of the training.

The disclosure of the photos came as Seoul and Washington are seeking to beef up security cooperation in the wake of Pyongyang's ICBM launch last Thursday that ended its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and ICBM testing. (Yonhap)

