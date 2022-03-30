[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids sweeps Billboard charts

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids topped six Billboard charts including Billboard 200 with its latest EP and main track, according to the publication’s tally that came out on Tuesday in the US.



The EP, named “Oddinary,” was No. 1 on Billboard’s top album sales, top current album sales and world albums chart, as was lead track “Maniac” on world digital song sales chart. The band landed atop the artist 100 list.



This is the first time the eight-member act made it onto Billboard 200 and is now the third K-pop musician to top the chart, after BTS and SuperM.



Separately, Stray Kids will kick off its international tour with a Seoul concert on April 29. From June to July, it will put on 13 performances in 10 cities in the US and Japan.



Ten-member boy band Nine.i debuts



(Credit: First One Entertainment)



Boy band Nine.i debuted at a media showcase in Seoul Wednesday.



“This is the first time I am standing on the stage as Nine.i after a long time as a trainee. I still cannot believe this and feel dazed,” said Jewon, before adding that he is full of expectations for what’s to come.



The band consists of nine Koreans and a Thai national. It hopes to differentiate itself from other idol groups with a narrative that combines humanities and IT.



Through its debut album “New World” and focus track “Parallel Universe,” they try to offer a fresh perspective for those experiencing hardships.



“When I first listened (to the lead track) I thought of the black hole. It has magical charms that just pull you in,” said Jiho.



Vahn, who participated in an audition program and co-produced the album, said with confidence, “We wanted to empathize with the public through our own language ... and would like to show our natural talent.”



GOT7’s Jackson to release English-language single



(Credit: Team Wang Records)



Jackson of GOT7 will put out a digital single Thursday, agency Team Wang Records announced with a teaser clip Wednesday.



The musician established the agency himself and signed a partnership agreement with Sublime Artist Agency last year.



The English-language single, titled “Blow,” is inspired by the concept of breathing, if the mysterious ambience of the trailer is any indication.



Jackson debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014 and went solo when the band’s seven-year contract with JYP Entertainment expired in 2021. He put out his first solo album “Mirrors” in 2019 and it ranked No. 32 on Billboard 200. Last year, he released the singles “LMLY” and “Drive You Home.”



CIX drops 1st LP in Japan



(Credit: C9 Entertainment)