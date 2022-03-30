Hybe to turn Las Vegas into ‘BTS city’ in April

(Big Hit Music)



With BTS set to hold four live concerts in front of fans in Las Vegas next month, Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind the boy band, is turning Sin City into BTS City through its The City project.



The event will be held next month as part of the company‘s efforts to improve the fan experience for those traveling to the city for the live shows.



BTS City will start welcoming visitors from Tuesday until April 17 and will take place at Allegiant Stadium, where the group will be performing, and stretch all the way to the Las Vegas Strip. In the newly-made town, fans and visitors will be able to enjoy food and beverages, shop, and experience other entertainment facilities. A water show, after party and special shows featuring BTS will also be available.



The boy band’s songs will be played at the world-famous Bellagio water show during the band’s April 9 and April 16 concerts, respectively.



A special photo exhibition titled “Behind The Stage: Permission To Dance” will be set up and feature unreleased and behind-the-scene pictures of the band while preparing for its Permission To Dance tour.







(Hybe)