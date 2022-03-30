 Back To Top
Business

Nongshim launches bakery snack brand Petit Paris

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 30, 2022 - 15:59       Updated : Mar 30, 2022 - 15:59
Nongshim Petit Paris Roll Bread (Nongshim)
Nongshim Petit Paris Roll Bread (Nongshim)
Nongshim Co. said it launched a “bakery snack” brand named Petit Paris, starting with a bread roll snack that tastes like French toast.

The largest instant noodle and snack company in South Korea said it will introduce more products under the new brand as it pioneers the market for snacks with a soft texture and taste similar to that of bakery products.

“As there is high consumer demand for bread, cakes and cookies, we expect Petit Paris bakery snacks to be popular as well. They go well with tea or coffee as desserts,” a Nongshim official said.

The Petit Paris “roll bread,” packed in standing pouches, has the savory and sweet taste of eggs and maple syrup, the company said.

Nongshim also unveiled a commercial with singer Jeon So-mi as the model for the new snack.

The food and beverage giant has more than 40 brands of instant noodles, snacks, bottled water and home meal replacements.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
