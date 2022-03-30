Korea Herald, Peninsula agree to enhance media cooperation in Gulf region

Dar Al Sharq Group Deputy CEO Jaber Salem al-Harami and The Korea Herald journalist Sanjay Kumar exchange greetings after the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Sunday. (Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula)

DOHA, Qatar -- The Korea Herald signed a memorandum of understanding with the Peninsula, an English-language daily newspaper published from Doha, Qatar, to enhance media cooperation between Korea and the Gulf region at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel in Doha on Sunday.



Signed on the sidelines of 20th Doha Forum, the agreement is aimed at creating and exchanging journalistic content, boosting Korea-Qatar friendly relations and solidifying people-to-people contact by hosting events.



The Korea Herald and the Peninsula will exchange sources, cover news, increase awareness, co-host events and conduct interviews based on strategic interests through the memorandum.



“The initiative with South Korean newspaper opens new horizon of news reporting about Qatar including political, economic and sports, as many events are taking place here,” said Dar Al Sharq Group Deputy CEO Jaber Salem al-Harami.



Dar Al Sharq is Qatar’s largest local media organization, founded in 1985, and publishes four daily newspapers -- the Peninsula, Al Sharq, Lucille and the Arabs -- and eight other local and international newspapers.



Al-Harami added that exchange and visits to media organizations will offer firsthand experiences and forge friendly relations among journalists.



“It will further boost the relations of Qatar with South Korea in media sector like a number of other sectors,” he added.



The Peninsula Editor-in-Chief Khalid al-Shafi said that agreement is a valued addition to the achievements of the Peninsula newspaper, the No. 1 English daily in Qatar.



Discussing the expected outcomes of the memorandy, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young stressed that it will open new horizons to fortify the world news network connecting leading media groups around the world and diversify news sources for readers.



