UCLG Secretary General Saiz to visit Daejeon to check preparations for 2022 UCLG World Congress

Daejeon Mayor Huh Tae-jung speaks in a video message inviting guests to the 2022 UCLG World Congress, shown at the 2021 UCLG World Council meeting in 2021. (Daejeon City)



United Cities and Local Governments Secretary-General Emilia Saiz will visit the city of Daejeon to check preparations for the 2022 UCLG World Congress in October, the city government said Wednesday.



Saiz and other representatives from the UCLG will stay in South Korea from Sunday to April 7 to meet with the working group here to discuss detailed plans for the upcoming event and undertake field tours to inspect related venues.



The UCLG World Congress is a large-scale international event, through which around 1,000 city leaders from about 140 countries gather together to boost mutual cooperation and common prosperity among local governments.



The delegation will arrive Sunday and begin its official inspection tour on the day.



According to the Daejeon city government, representatives from UCLG will first meet with members of Daejeon’s organizing committee on April 4 to discuss the progress that the city made in preparing the event.





A picture shows the newly built Daejeon International Convention Center. (Daejeon City)