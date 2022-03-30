Kyung Hee, Stanford universities to conduct joint research on sustainability in Asia

Kyung Hee University has signed an agreement with Stanford University to conduct joint research on sustainability in Asia, the Seoul school officials said Wednesday.

Under the agreement signed last month, the two schools will partner to research various topics related to the enhancement of sustainability in Asia, create exchange programs for researchers and students and raise funds for the project, according to Kyung Hee University.

Earlier this month, the universities discussed data construction for the assessment of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and ways to reduce the digital divide between conglomerates and small businesses as the first subject of the joint research.

"Two universities came to reach a deal with a common goal to solve global issues," Kwon O-byung, the vice-chancellor of Kyung Hee University, said, adding the school aims to build an Asian ESG hub through joint research with Stanford University. (Yonhap)