[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces ‘2022 Garden Wine Fair’



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the 2022 Wine Fair with more than 220 different wines from outstanding wineries in 11 countries — including France, the United States, Italy and Australia. The fair runs for three days from April 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Margaux Grill’s seventh-floor outdoor garden.



Wines reserved in advance from a selection of 220 labels between March 26 and 30 will be available to pick up between April 6 and 10. Collections will also be available for direct purchase onsite between April 6 and 8. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 6282-6760.



Grand Hyatt Seoul presents Japanese cuisine for spring season



Kauri, a modern Japanese sushi bar at Grand Hyatt Seoul, is presenting its seasonal package for the upcoming spring.



The set menu which showcases fresh sea breams, flounders and tile fishes with cherry blossom decorations on plates, will be available for 10 days starting April 4.



The Kauri chef’s unique method of frying fish is well known and a favorite among returning guests. For inquiries, call (02) 799-8271.



InterContinental presents cherry blossom-themed promotions



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong are offering cherry blossom-themed promotions to celebrate the spring season.



Cakes topped with cherry blossom-shaped decorations, along with two types of cherry blossom drinks, are available at the two hotels.



Grand Deli and the Lobby Lounge of InterContinental Seoul Coex are offering the Cherry Blossom Chiffon cake during the month of April.



The InterContinental Seoul Coex’s “View-vacance Spring” package is available until the end of May, and comes with a complimentary bottle of rose from the Bottega winery. The package starts at 210,000 won for a night’s stay in Classic Room. To make reservations, call (02) 556-5656 or (02) 3452-2500.



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul showcases ‘Fairmont Yeoui Blossom’ tea set



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is offering a spring-inspired afternoon tea set served at the hotel’s first-floor Atrium Lounge. This season’s high tea set features a collection of cherry blossom-themed desserts and beverages, complemented by a menu of savory items.



Guests choosing the package are offered a choice of coffee, tea or one of the three limited-edition seasonal beverages: cherry einspanner, cherry blossom mint tea and Yeoui blossom lemonade.



The tea set is priced at 65,000 won per person and is served to parties of two or more.



The package runs through May 1, and inquiries can be made at (02) 3395-6000.

