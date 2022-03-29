[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to mark solo return next month: report

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Moonbyul of Mamamoo will release new solo music in April, according to a local media report Tuesday.



Agency RBW Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.



She put out her third solo EP, “6quence,” in January, marking her first in almost two years. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 20 regions and sold over 70,000 copies in the first week.



Her first solo EP, “Selfish,” came out in 2018, as the second member of the quintet to have a solo album, following Wheein.



In the meantime, Mamamoo released a best-of album in Japan, “I Say Mamamoo the Best Japan Edition,” last week. The group also last week unveiled the documentary “MMM_Where Are We Now,” chronicling a seven-year career.



Blackpink’s “How You Like That” tops 600m streams on Spotify



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s “How You Like That” surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



This is the first song from a K-pop girl group to reach the milestone on the platform. The band’s other megahits “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Kill This Love” are close to achieving the feat as well.



“How You Like That” came out in June 2020 and not only topped all charts at home, but also iTunes top songs chart in 64 regions. The single ranked No. 20 and No. 33 on UK’s official single top 100 and Billboard’s Hot 100, respectively.



fromis_9 to host 1st fan meet event in April



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Girl group fromis_9 will meet fans in person at its first official fan meet event next month, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.



Under the title “fromis day,” the bandmates will greet their fans and perform their hit songs in Seoul from April 22-24.



The nine-member group debuted in 2018 in a TV competition. Last year, they joined Pledis Entertainment, and in January they released fourth EP “Midnight Guest.” The EP ranked among the top ten on iTunes top albums charts in 22 regions and was No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album ranking in Japan.



GOT7’s Yugyeom to drop solo single this week



(Credit: AOMG)