Posco launches control tower for carbon neutrality goals

Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hag-dong chairs the meeting of Posco’s committee for carbon neutrality on Mar. 16. (Posco)



Posco said Tuesday it has launched a new committee to act as a control tower that supervises carbon neutrality efforts across affiliates and makes timely decisions under its goal of going carbon neutral by 2050.



“Posco requires a prompt decision-making process to proactively respond to global needs for carbon neutrality efforts, as well as to accelerate our production system based on carbon neutrality goals by 2050,” said Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hag-dong, who leads the new committee.



“This committee will make decisions on crucial issues such as discussions for carbon neutrality strategies and related investment in timely manner.”



In 2020, Posco released a plan to reduce CO2 emissions by 20 percent in the short-term by 2030 and 50 percent in the mid-term by 2040 with a target to attain net zero emissions by 2050.



According to Posco, it has also launched a separate advisory panel comprised of market experts and energy and climate scholars to add expertise and objectivity to Posco’s carbon neutrality execution plans. Eight participating experts include professor Min Dong-jun from Yonsei University and professor Park Ju-hyun from Hanyang University, it added. The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday to share market trends and insights.



Meanwhile, Posco said Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Australian mining and agricultural business operator Hancock to review business feasibility for its project on low-carbon steel material manufacturing.





From left: Hancock CEO Garry Korte, Posco’s Purchasing Investment Division Head Lee Ju-tae and Hancock Executive Director Tad Watroba pose for a photo after signing a deal to review business feasibility for project on low-carbon steel material manufacturing on Tuesday in Perth, Australia. (Posco)