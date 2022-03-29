Yoon to decide on prime minister nominee by early April

Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye speaks during a press briefing at the presidential transition committee headquarter in Jongno, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to announce his nominee for prime minister by early April to make sure the entire appointment procedure is completed before the launch of the new government in May, his spokesperson said Tuesday.



“Considering the schedule of the parliamentary hearing (for ministerial appointments), we expect to announce the prime minister nominee by early April to meet the launch of the new government,” Kim Eun-hye, Yoon’s spokesperson, said in a press briefing.



“The date is likely to be after April 1 because we do not usually announce such appointments on April Fool’s Day. I have not checked on the details, but we would have to round up the possible candidates and run basic inspections to announce the personnel appointment by early April,” the spokesperson said, when asked if the president-elect had been informed of the possible nominees this week.





Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Yonhap)