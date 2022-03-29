[Herald Interview] Artist Lang Lee sings about the less fortunate, the weak

Artist Lang Lee (Your Summer)

There are too many titles that can describe Lang Lee -- from singer-songwriter and writer to film director and cartoonist. The 35-year-old multi-talented artist has striven hard to tell people what the world in which she lives is like through different forms of art.



Lang Lee is mostly known as a singer-songwriter, although her music is overshadowed by the popular music styles of today. After debuting in 2012 with her first full-length album “Yon Yonson,” the artist has focused on music she wants to create rather than adjusting her music to meet the wants of the general public.



“Since there are so many songs that focus on love, I have thought about writing about it, too, but it’s not something that I am most concerned about in my life. I prefer to write songs when I’m not happy and tell people about the hardships, thinking they may have the same concerns,” Lang Lee said in a recent Zoom interview with The Korea Herald.



The artist released her third full-length album “There Is a Wolf” in August last year, highlighting the systemic poverty and injustice of a capitalist society. Under the theme of “various people’s voices,” she tried to build a connection between her and the listeners with a sense of solidarity by singing about her chaos as a member of society, the artist said.



With her critically claimed album, Lang Lee won the discovery of the year award at the Seoul Music Awards in January. She was also named the winner of the album of the year and the best folk album at the Korean Music Awards earlier this month.



She won the best folk song prize at the same annual music awards in 2017, where she shocked the audience with her acceptance speech.



“My income in January was 420,000 won ($344), not just from music sales but in total. Thankfully, I made 960,000 won the next month. It is difficult to make a living as an artist. It would have been great if there was prize money for this award but since it is not the case, I’ll have to sell this trophy,” she said clinching her hard-earned trophy.



She then proceeded to conduct a performance of auctioning off her award starting at 500,000 won, a sum equivalent to her monthly rent. Lang Lee has kept the trophy.





