 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Retail sales up 4.7% in Feb. on online consumption growth amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2022 - 11:23       Updated : Mar 29, 2022 - 11:24
A customer checks out gift sets for Seollal at a convenience store. (Yonhap)
A customer checks out gift sets for Seollal at a convenience store. (Yonhap)

Retail sales in South Korea rose 4.7 percent in February from a year earlier on the back of growing online consumption amid the worst COVID-19 wave, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

The combined sales of 25 major offline and online retailers reached 12.19 trillion won ($9.99 billion) last month, up from 11.6 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The increased retail sales are mainly attributable to the growth in online consumption as the country experienced the worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the country.

Sales from online platforms spiked 14.2 percent in February from a year earlier, while offline stores saw their sales fall 3.8 percent on-year, according to the data.

Online platforms accounted for 51.3 percent of the total sales last month, up from 47.1 percent a year earlier, the data showed.

Among offline retailers, department stores saw their sales advance 9.3 percent on rising demand for luxury goods.

Sales of convenience stores also increased 7.4 percent on the back of strong demand for smaller packages of food and new items.

But sales of discount chain stores, such as E-mart and Lotte Mart, tumbled 24.0 percent, and smaller supermarkets saw their sales decrease 8.4 percent on-year, according to the ministry.

On online platforms, sales of the service sector jumped 26.8 percent, mainly on the back of the popularity of food delivery services, followed by consumer electronics and cultural goods rising 15.7 percent, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114