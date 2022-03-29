Database formed on human rights abuse in N. Korea's penal facilities: British group

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017.

A London-based nonprofit organization has launched a comprehensive database of human rights violations and atrocities involving the North Korean penal system, its website showed Tuesday.

"A vast system of penal facilities extends across North Korea," Korea Future said. "The construction of these facilities -- capable of detaining hundreds of thousands of people suspected or accused of crimes -- has enabled extensive and egregious violations of international law with catastrophic human consequences."

The group says it is committed to advancing accountability for widespread and grave violations of human rights in North Korea.

For the online archive, the North Korean Prison Database, Korea Future said it has conducted 259 detailed in-person interviews with survivors, perpetrators, and witnesses for nine months from March last year.

To date, it added, "We have identified 597 perpetrators linked to 5,181 human rights violations committed against 785 detainees in 148 penal facilities." The cases occurred between 1991 and 2019, according to the group, which is campaigning to accelerate justice and accountability.

It plans to update the database on a quarterly basis and provide international organizations with it if requested. (Yonhap)