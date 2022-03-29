 Back To Top
NK leader urges party officials to eradicate anti-socialist practices

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2022 - 09:54       Updated : Mar 29, 2022 - 10:11
Officials in the information field of the Workers' Party of Korea take part in the first workshop at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Monday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. In his letter sent to the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for eliminating formalism and bringing about fundamental innovation in the party's ideological work. (KCNA)
Officials in the information field of the Workers' Party of Korea take part in the first workshop at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Monday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. In his letter sent to the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for eliminating formalism and bringing about fundamental innovation in the party's ideological work. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the ruling party's propaganda officials to wage a battle in rooting out "evil spirits" of anti-socialism and bring fundamental change in their ideological work, state media reported Tuesday.

In a letter sent to officials serving in the information field of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) who were present at a workshop in Pyongyang the previous day, Kim stressed the need to "concentrate the ideological campaign on anti-socialist and non-socialist practice in a minute way," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Mass oppressive offensive and social struggle atmosphere should be raised continuously and methodologically to beat all kinds of negative phenomena that gnaw away at our revolutionary position and crush them without mercy," Kim wrote.

He then noted "the Party information work is a keystone in sweeping away evil spirits of anti-socialism and non-socialism finding their way into the heads of the people."

Kim emphasized the party officials should become "powerful loudspeakers and hi-fi amplifiers" in spreading the Party Central Committee's ideas "down to the lowest unit correctly in time."

"The ideology-first principle is just the fundamental key to emerging victorious from difficult situations and a way of revolution peculiar to the WPK," he was quoted as adding.

He urged officials at the Information and Publicity Department of the ruling party's Central Committee to become a "control tower" of the party's ideological front.

The workshop appears to be part of the North's efforts to tighten social discipline and rally internal unity amid growing economic pressure from the fallout of international sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

