Korean media laud Youn Yuh-jung’s Oscars presentation

Troy Kotsur (left), winner of the actor in a supporting role award for ”CODA,“ and presenter Youn Yuh-jung pose in the press room during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. (EPA-Yonhap)
Local news outlets and netizens complimented actor Youn Yuh-jung for using American Sign Language in presenting the best supporting actor Oscar to Troy Kotsur for his role in “CODA.”
At the award ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Youn first signed Kotsur’s win before carefully pronouncing his name. She also held the Oscar trophy for Kotsur, who made history as the first deaf male actor to win the top prize, as he signed his acceptance speech.
“After winning the Academy Award last year, actor Yoon Yuh-jung shined on the stage as a presenter this year. Appearing with a ribbon with special meaning on her dress, she drew laughter from the audience with her witty remarks. She also showed consideration for a deaf actor by presenting his name in sign language,” the DongA Ilbo reported on Monday.
The veteran Korean actor presented the award wearing a blue ribbon pin that says “#WithRefugees,“ showing her support for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
Local broadcaster SBS said, “She is someone who shows what aging with dignity is. Actor Youn Yuh-jung’s unique humor and deep consideration have once again touched the Oscars.”
Koreans also praised the actor online for making them proud.
“She is a wonderful actor who radiates the beauty of aging with her whole body. I enjoy finding out what kind of elegant and witty remarks she makes these days,” a comment read.
“Actor Youn Yuh-jung is really cool. She is honest, confident, and sensible. Her words are witty and fun. What a classy and stylish person she is,” another comment read.
Last year, Youn won best supporting actress at the Oscars for the US film “Minari,“ becoming the first Korean to win an acting prize at the Academy Awards.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)