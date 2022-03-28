Cyworld to return with launch of cryptocurrency ‘DTR’

Promotional image of Cyworld (Cyworld Z)

Cyworld, the dominant social networking site in South Korea throughout the 2000s before the era of Facebook, is set to reopen Saturday afternoon, as a social networking platform where users can use cryptocurrency to decorate their virtual spaces.



Cyworld Z, the company that bought Cyworld last year, said Monday that the once-mighty homegrown platform will be officially re-released at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday through three app markets -- Google and Apple app stores, as well as One Store.



Announcing the reopening date of the country’s first-generation social networking platform, the Cyworld operator also unveiled a plan for launching its first-ever cryptocurrency called DTR to create a global lifecycle blockchain ecosystem.



“Dotori,” which means acorn in Korean, had introduced the idea of a cybercurrency to many Koreans, long before the current metaverse and cryptocurrency craze. Users decorated their avatars, personal pages with background music and pixelated items, using the cybercurrency purchased with real money.



Logo of Cyworld’s cryptocurrency DTR (Cyworld Z)