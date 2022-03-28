Youn Yuh-jung presents best supporting actor prize at Oscars

Youn Yuh-jung (right) presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “CODA” at the Oscars on Monday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP-Yonhap)
Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung on Monday presented the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role to Troy Kotsur of “CODA” at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
The veteran Korean actor presented the award wearing a black dress with a blue ribbon pin that says “#WithRefugees,“ showing her support for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
“My mother used to say ‘you reap what you sow.’ I should have listened to my mom. Last year I complained about mispronouncing my name publicly,” Youn said before announcing the five nominees. “I am so sorry because I looked at the nominees of the incredible actors in this category and now I have to pronounce. Please forgive me in advance.”
Along with Kotsur -- the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar -- other nominees in this category were Ciaran Hinds of “Belfast,” Jesse Plemons of “The Power of the Dog,” J.K. Simmons of “Being the Ricardos” and Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog.”
In announcing Kotsur’s win, Youn first signed Kotsur’s name before carefully pronouncing it. She held the Oscar trophy for him as he signed his acceptance speech.
In film “CODA,“ Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of her family. Her parents Frank (Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) are all deaf. Ruby is with her family 24/7 to assist them and help them connect with the world. One day, Ruby auditions for the school choir and discovers her talent. However, she is worried about leaving her family to pursue her singing career.
Last year, Youn won best supporting actress at the Oscars for the US film “Minari,“ becoming the first Korean to win an acting prize at the Academy Awards.
Directed by Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” is a semiautobiographical film featuring the story of a first-generation Korean immigrant family pursuing the American dream. The movie is shown from the viewpoint of a 7-year-old boy in Arkansas in the 1980s.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)