Yoon's US delegation expected to visit Washington in early April

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation to the United States is expected to visit Washington early next month before the US Congress breaks for recess.

Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the aim is to select the remaining five or so delegates early this week as Congress begins recess on April 11.

Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party has been chosen to head the team.

"The delegation is being sent to meet with officials in the US government and Congress, as well as policymakers with expertise at think tanks and elsewhere in the US," she said during a press briefing Monday.

"In the process, I believe they will discuss the South Korea-US alliance and ways to protect our people from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats following its lifting of its moratorium (on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests)," she said, referring to North Korea's first ICBM test since 2017 last week.

Park is a four-term lawmaker who is known for his expertise on diplomatic affairs, having served as chairperson of the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs and unification, and head of the Korea-America Association.

Park told Yonhap News Agency on Sunday that the delegation plans to use the visit to also discuss preparations for a future summit between Yoon and US President Joe Biden. (Yonhap)