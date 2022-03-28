 Back To Top
National

N. Korea opens photo exhibition marking decade of leader's rule

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2022 - 10:10       Updated : Mar 28, 2022 - 10:10
This photo captured from the website of the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Monday, shows a photo exhibition in Pyongyang marking a decade of leader Kim Jong-un's rule. (Yonhap)
This photo captured from the website of the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Monday, shows a photo exhibition in Pyongyang marking a decade of leader Kim Jong-un's rule. (Yonhap)

North Korea has kicked off a photo exhibition commemorating a decade of its leader Kim Jong-un's rule, state media reported Monday, working up a festive mood ahead of major political anniversaries next month.

An opening ceremony for the exhibition marking 10 years since Kim took the helm of the nation opened in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Kim was named "first secretary" of the ruling Workers' Party on April 11, 2012, and the first chairman of the National Defense Commission two days later, following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in Dec. 2011.

The exhibition features photo and video materials of the leader's activities during his rule, including that of Kim giving a speech at an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of the ruling party last year, the paper said.

The North is also preparing to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15 and the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25.

In time for the landmark anniversaries, observers say, the North is likely to stage a large-scale military parade and carry out additional weapons testing.

 

 

