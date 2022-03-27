 Back To Top
Business

Hanwha chief, Pence discuss Korea-US ties

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Mar 27, 2022 - 15:15       Updated : Mar 27, 2022 - 15:15
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn (right) and former US Vice President Mike Pence pose for photo during their meeting in Seoul last week. (Hanwha Group)

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn met former US Vice President Mike Pence in Seoul last week and discussed a wide range of issues centering on bilateral ties between South Korea and the US, and the growing geopolitical uncertainty over the Ukraine war.

On the war in Ukraine, Kim pointed out that companies are going through a rough time due to the economic crisis caused by international conflicts. He also asked Pence to share his thoughts about how global leaders can solve the problems that the world economy is facing now, according to the company.

It was the first time that Chairman Kim and Pence sat down together. The luncheon was held in an amicable atmosphere, as the two had a common acquaintance in Edwin John Feulner Jr., the founder of the Heritage Foundation, a US think tank. Pence joined the Heritage Foundation as a guest researcher in February 2021.

Also taking part in the two-hour meeting was Pastor Kim Jang-hwan, chairman of the Far East Broadcasting Company, who invited the former US vice president to the Seoul forum. At the forum, Pence delivered a lecture on the strong South Korea-US alliance amid international uncertainties, the company said.

Hanwha Hotels and Resorts director Kim Dong-seon, the third and youngest son of Chairman Kim, also attended Thursday’s meeting.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
